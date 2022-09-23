Meet Katie Behun, CTV News Northern Ontario's new weather specialist

Born and raised in Sudbury, Katie Behun has joined the CTV News Northern Ontario team as the new weather specialist. Here is what you need to know.

Behun – pronounced bee-hoon -- has been training all week for her TV debut and made her first appearance on CTV News at 5 Thursday.

After searching far and wide, she was found in our own backyard and the response from her first night has been incredible.

"Katie!! You are fantastic!!! You are going to be great! I am so happy to see another Kelsey!!! Happy, kind, and full of smarts!!!! Love that you have become part of the team!! Thank you for becoming part of my day! Go Katie!! You got this! We love ya already," Tanya Walwaski said in a message to CTV News.

"Great job tonight Katie Behun on the weather….welcome," Noella Donnelly told CTV News in a message online.

"What a great you new young weather girl. Good job Katie," Grandmother Simard said.

"Hey CTV Northern Ontario, I just watch the 6 p.m. newscast and really enjoyed your new weather specialist Katie. She did a great job. Hopefully, she stays around for a while," Don Dupuis said.

"What a breath of fresh air, keep up the good work," Rick Robert told CTV News in an email.

Behun has been part of the Sudbury theatre scene for years and got her start in 2014 in YES Theatre's Les Misérables in Concert at the age of 12.

She also appeared in YES Theatre's production of Mamma Mia and a couple of shows with Theatre Cambrian and Sudbury Performance Group, including Godspell and Chicago.

Behun has also performed on the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon for the last two years, singing Winter Dreams by Kelly Clarkson in 2020 and Carrie Underwood's Jesus Take the Wheel in 2021.

She is currently finishing her biology-biomedical degree at Laurentian University with online classes.