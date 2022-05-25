Meet Mable: The dog rescued on Hwy 401 is now up for adoption

A dog rescued on Highway 401 by a Good Samaritan earlier this month is now up for adoption at the Cambridge Humane Society.

The dog, now dubbed Mable, was discovered by Mississauga resident Diana Goncalves who was driving to Kitchener for work on May 1. She said she was worried about the dog’s safety so she had to help.

“She was running towards oncoming traffic in the left-hand lane. She looked a little disoriented and probably scared,” Goncalves said.

After luring the dog into her car by offering treats, she called police and soon OPP arrived on scene to take Mable to Cambridge Animal Services.

Goncalves said she was hoping an owner would come forward to claim her.

“It’s been three weeks and nobody’s claimed her. That’s a bit of a bummer,” said Goncalves.

She said she has been checking in on Mable and is happy to hear she has been spayed, is fully vaccinated and ready for adoption. Goncalves even considered adopting Mabel herself, but she already is a dog mom.

“They said she would be better off in a home as a single pet so that kind of broke my heart a little bit,” said Goncalves. “I hope she goes to a home of someone with a backyard because she is 60 lbs so you’re going to need a little bit of space for her to run around and someone that has time and patience.”

According to the Cambridge Humane Society’s website Mable is playful pooch who is looking for a new family to love.