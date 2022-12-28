MeeT on Blanshard vegetarian restaurant launches soft opening at former Boston Pizza space

A popular Vancouver-based vegetarian and vegan restaurant has opened its doors at its newest location in Victoria.

MeeT on Blanshard, located at the corner of Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue in the former Boston Pizza space, launched a soft opening on Monday.

The soft opening includes the restaurant's full menu, except for its brunch items.

The restaurant is only open for evening hours this week during its soft opening, before it fully opens early next year.

"Right at this time, we would like our guests to understand that the room is not fully completed at this time, and some of our TeeM are having their first shifts," reads the MeeT on Blanshard website.

The new restaurant opened in the former Boston Pizza space, which occupied the location for 35 years, from 1987 to 2022.

During that time, former Boston Pizza location owner Jeremy Dewey estimated that the restaurant served about 2.5 to three million customers.

In May, MeeT co-owner Jason Antony told CTV News that the franchise had planned to move to Victoria for years, but was delayed by the pandemic.

He noted the restaurant focuses on tasty comfort food, rather than being a vegetarian and vegan destination specifically.

"We don’t promote ourselves as a meatless dining establishment," he said. "We are a restaurant first. Some people don’t even know we're vegetarian."

MeeT has three other locations in Vancouver, including in Gastown, Yaletown, and along Main Street.