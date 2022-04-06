Meet 'ROLL-E': New delivery robot arrives at Victoria London Drugs store

London Drugs has partnered with the Victoria-based InDro Robotics to develop a robotic vehicle that can deliver items for curbside pickup, and potentially more.

The vehicle, dubbed ROLL-E, is remotely operated and is currently in use as a pilot project at the London Drugs Harris Green Village location in Victoria.

ROLL-E is equipped with front and rear cameras, a temperature-controlled cargo bay, a GPS tracker, and can be charged wirelessly. It also has a max speed of 10 km/h, according to London Drugs.

Depending on how the pilot project goes in Victoria, London Drugs says customers could see ROLL-E robots driving on sidewalks, crosswalks, and other pathways in their communities.

The miniature vehicles may also be used in store for "pick and pack" services in London Drug stores, depending on how the roll out goes.

"We’re excited to pilot ROLL-E at our Harris Green Village store and further explore the full range of applications that this technology can add to our services in Victoria and at other locations throughout Western Canada," said Clint Mahlman, president and COO of London Drugs.

London Drugs and InDro Robotics previously worked together with Canada Post and Country Grocer to test drone deliveries from Vancouver Island to Salt Spring Island.

The drone trial included carrying medicine to Salt Spring Island to see if it could spare customers a trip to Vancouver Island, or be used in an emergency in case things like Epipens needed to be delivered to the Gulf Island community, beyond the line of sight of the drone operator.