Meet the candidates for mayor and councillor in the city of Ottawa election
Ottawa residents head to the polls in ten weeks to elect a new mayor and councillor.
With five days left to register to run for mayor, councillor and school board trustee, there are 13 candidates on the ballot for mayor of Ottawa and 80 candidates running in one of the 24 wards across the city of Ottawa.
The deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. Election Day is Monday, Oct. 24.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the candidates for mayor and councillor currently registered to run.
CANDIDATES FOR MAYOR
There are currently 13 candidates for mayor:
Brandon Bay
Brandon Bay is a software developer. For more information, visit brandonbay.ca.
Zeb Chebib
There was no website listed by the city of Ottawa.
Bob Chiarelli
Bob Chiarelli is a former Ottawa mayor and MPP for Ottawa West-Nepean. Visit bobchiarelli.ca for more information.
Bernard Couchman
For more information, visit bernardcouchman.ca.
Celine Debassige
There was no website listed by the city of Ottawa, but an Instagram page was provided.
Gregory Guevara
There was no website listed by the city of Ottawa.
Nour Kadri
Nour Kadri is a professor at the University of Ottawa and is the President and CEO of Skyline Health Systems. For more information, visit https://votekadri.nationbuilder.com/
Graham MacDonald
Graham MacDonald's website says he has over a decade of experience working with government agencies in regards to mortuary affairs and services, including working as a contractor for the Ontario Chief Coroners' Office. For more information, visit www.macdonald4mayor.com.
Mike Maguire
Mike Maguire ran for mayor in the 2014 municipal election, finishing second to Mayor Jim Watson. His website says Maguire has extensive experience in business and decades of volunteer experience. For more information, visit mikeforottawa.ca.
Catherine McKenney
Catherine McKenney has served as councillor for Somerset Ward since 2014. McKenney previously worked for former councillor Alex Munter and was a Strategic Advisor to the Deputy City Manager. For more information, visit www.mckenney2022.ca.
Ade Olumide
Ade Olumide's public service includes serving as the former president of the Ottawa Taxpayer Advocacy Group. For more information, visit www.adeolumide.ca.
Param Singh
Param Singh has been a police officer with the Ottawa Police Service since 2002. For more information, visit www.voteparam.com.
Mark Sutcliffe
Mark Sutcliffe is a broadcaster and entrepreneur. He co-founded the Ottawa Business Journal and worked on Newstalk 580 CFRA and CityNews. For more information, visit marksutcliffe.ca.
Ward 1 – Orleans East – Cumberland
- Rosemee Cantave
- Tessa Franklin
- Matthew Luloff (Incumbent)
Ward 2 – Orleans West – Innes
- Laura Dudas (Incumbent)
Ward 3 – Barrhaven West
- Jay Chadha
- Sadaf Ebrahim
- David Hill
- Taayo Simmonds
Incumbent Jan Harder is not seeking re-election
Ward 4 – Kanata North
- Viorel Copil
- Cathy Curry (Incumbent)
- Christine Moulaison
Ward 5 – West Carleton – March
- Nick Drain
- Colin Driscoll
- Clarke Kelly
- Stephanie Maghnam
- Greg Patacairk
- Nagmani Sharma
Incumbent Eli El-Chantiry is not seeking re-election
Ward 6 – Stittsville
- Mathew Duchesne
- Glen Gower (Incumbent)
- Tanya Hein
- Kevin Hua
Ward 7 – Bay
- Robert Hill
- Theresa Kavanagh (Incumbent)
Ward 8 – College
- Wendy Davidson
- Laine Johnson
- Granda Kopytko
- Pat McGarry
Incumbent Rick Chiarelli has not said whether he is seeking re-election.
Ward 9 - Knoxdale-Merivale
- Joseph Ben-Ami
- James Dean
- Sean Devine
- Myles Egli
- Peter Anthony Weber
- Peter Westaway
- Michael Wood
Incumbent Keith Egli is not seeking re-election.
Ward 10 - Gloucester-Southgate
- Aria Alavi
- Hussein Mahmoud
- John Redins
Incumbent Diane Deans is not seeking re-election
Ward 11 – Beacon Hill-Cyrville
- Miranda Gray
- Tim Tierney (Incumbent)
Ward 12 – Rideau-Vanier
- Patrick Auguste
- Tyler Cybulski
- Julie Fiala
- Jwane Izzetpanah
- Alex Osorio
- Laura Shantz
Incumbent Mathieu Fleury is not seeking re-election
Ward 13 – Rideau-Rockcliffe
- Rawlson King (Incumbent)
Ward 14 - Somerset
- Stuart MacKay
- Brandon Russell
- Ariel Troster
Incumbent Catherine McKenney is running for mayor.
Ward 15 – Kitchissippi
- Oonagh Fitzgerald
- Jeff Leiper (Incumbent)
- Dan Stringer
Ward 16 – River
- Riley Brockington (Incumbent)
- Ethan Sabourin
Ward 17 – Capital
- Rebecca Bromwich
- Shawn Menard (Incumbent)
Ward 18 – Alta Vista
- Marty Carr
- Carolyn Kropp
Incumbent Jean Cloutier is not seeking re-election.
Ward 19 – Orleans South – Navan
- Yvette Ashiri
- Catherine Kitts (Incumbent)
Ward 20 – Osgoode
- George Darouze (Incumbent)
- Bob Masaro
- Dan O'Brien
- Doug Thompson
Ward 21 – Rideau-Jock
- David Brown
- Leigh-Andrea Brunet
- Michael J. Nowak
- Patty Searl
- Kevin Setia
Incumbent Scott Moffatt is not seeking re-election.
Ward 22 – Riverside South-Findlay Creek
- Steve Desroches
- Em McLellan
Incumbent Carol Anne Meehan is not seeking re-election
Ward 23 – Kanata South
- Erin Coffin
- Mike Dawson
- Rouba Fattal
- Allan Hubley (Incumbent)
- Bina Shah
Ward 24 – Barrhaven East
- Patrick Brennan
- Kathleen Caught
- Richard Garrick
- Dominik Janelle
- Wilson Lo
Barrhaven East is a new ward for the 2022 municipal election.