Meet the candidates running for mayor in Stratford

Ontario voters are heading to the polls on Oct. 24 to choose who they want to represent them at the municipal level of government.

In Stratford, three people are running for mayor.. Current mayor Dan Mathieson is not seek reelection.

Another 29 candidates are running for councillor positions. Of those, 10 will be selected to represent the city.

CTV News reached out to each mayoral candidate to get a better idea of who they are, why they’re running, and what they think is the biggest issue facing their township.

All candidates were sent the same three questions.

Kathy Vassilakos

Who are you?

My parents were Greek immigrants who ran a family farm and owned a restaurant. I am a Biochemist and have worked as a project manager, technical writer, due diligence reviewer, and consultant. We moved to Stratford 19 years ago and I have served two terms on Stratford City Council.

Why are you running?

Recovery from the pandemic will require a clear vision for the future, one that addresses challenges created by three years of disruption. The pandemic is not the only challenge we face. Housing, infrastructure, the climate crisis, geopolitical instability, are complex issues that affect our community. My vision for Stratford will continue to be one where every resident and visitor experiences a high quality of life. The most environmentally, financially, and socially sustainable communities are ones where people work and play where they live.

My approach to decision making is to read all the relevant documents, do additional research where needed, consider different viewpoints, and ask questions to make an informed decision. I am running to lead a council that is solutions-based and highly collaborative.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Stratford and how do you plan to address it?

Housing availability, affordability, and homelessness are the issues that I have heard most during the campaign. Creating attainable and affordable housing will require resources across all levels of government.

The upcoming update to the Official Plan is an opportunity to encourage more missing middle housing. Infill intensification within the built boundary of the city is the most environmentally, fiscally, and socially responsible strategy. Building higher density housing in areas of the city that promote transit and active transportation addresses multiple challenges.

investStratford is currently in the second phase of an attainable housing strategy that will produce a toolkit of development incentives to support new attainable housing.

The Britannia Apartment buildings are a good example of city-owned housing that combines market and affordable rents. The city should analyze our land inventory to identify suitable locations for more of these buildings.

Addressing homelessness requires more than just creating housing units and affordability. People experiencing chronic homelessness require wrap-around supports to attain and retain stable housing. The SHOPP program, based on a Housing First philosophy, should be a priority for expansion. This will require collaboration across social service agencies and funding from upper levels of government.

Robert Ritz

Who are you?

I am a life-long Stratford resident, a husband, father and grandfather. I have been active and participating in the city for my entire life – building community facilities, creating and running annual events, fundraising and advocating with City Hall for better and more sustainable development that respects our unique heritage.

Why are you running?

I am running for Mayor of Stratford because we deserve better leadership.

My vision is to lead a City where citizens and City Hall work together transparently to find the right answers to our shared challenges and take advantage of our opportunities.

Our last City Council let us all down. Their efforts to secretly engineer approval for the Xinyi glass factory earned them the municipal Code of Silence award for Canada’s Most Secretive Council. The lack of transparency and accountability is unacceptable.

It's time for someone different at City Hall – someone who will be more respectful of citizens and more focused on working together and building trust between City Hall and the citizens of Stratford and making the city more sustainable, welcoming and livable.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Stratford and how do you plan to address it?

It’s important to consider not just what direction the city should go, but how we get there – by making city government more open, more accountable and more engaged with citizens. I would lead a city:

Where the Mayor and Council don’t hide from citizens

Where we value citizens’ opinions and where Council communicates clearly and frequently

That grows in a way that is both sustainable and respectful of our unique character

That limits growth into the surrounding agricultural land

That offers a welcoming place and affordable housing for all people

That takes care of those suffering from homelessness and addiction

Where our infrastructure is strong and sustainable.

People value trust. The last Stratford Council lost that trust when it decided to actively hide important information from the public.

Trust is earned by:

Being transparent as Mayor

Making information about the City and Council easy to find and easy to understand

Communicating frequently with citizens, in plain and simple language – not using legal, planning, financial and other language

Working harder and smarter to reach out to get citizens’ ideas, proposals and solutions

Enacting whistleblower protection for city staff

Creating a Lobbyist registry.

Martin Ritsma

Martin Ritsma has not responded to CTV’s candidate survey

