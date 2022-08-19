Meet the candidates vying to become Barrie's next mayor

The deadline to file nomination papers for city council has come and gone, ensuring that Barrie will indeed have a new mayor, as four familiar faces vye for the city's top spot.

Just as he promised, outgoing Mayor Jeff Lehman will not be running for re-election.

After four terms, Lehman didn't make a last-minute filing to meet the deadline on Friday to enter the mayoral race.

Barry Ward has represented the city as a councillor for 22 years and stepped up as deputy mayor, while Lehman focused on his provincial election campaign earlier this summer.

"I'm ready to address what people want and get it done and not cut services," Ward told CTV News Friday. "I think most people in Barrie are happy the way things are, but there are things they want, they want their neighbourhoods protected, they want their services they've received from the city preserved, so we will definitely look to improve upon previous council."

Two-term city councillor Mike McCann thinks he has the strongest leadership qualities in the group.

McCann touts his communication skills as essential for championing Barrie in Queen's Park and Ottawa.

"We need strong leadership. We need to deal with federal and provincial governments," McCann said. "You need to have strong relationships with the federal and provincial governments because you need to incentivize people to build affordable housing."

McCann said affordable housing is a key issue among residents when he's knocking on doors.

That's also the case for former Penetanguishene mayor Gerry Marshall.

"I tell folks that if you want the status quo, I'm not your guy," he said. "This isn't about a career in politics for me. We need big change at a municipal level."

Part of that change for Marshall includes how the city looks at its policing. In 10 to 15 years, he added, what exists now could look very different.

"What does a police force look like? Do we need less police officers and more peace officers, as our workforce starts to retire, churn out from our current police compliment, what does that look like ten years from now," he said.

Meanwhile, a former Barrie area MP is looking to earn a new spot back on the city council bench.

Alex Nuttall told CTV News he's aiming to bring the city back to basics, focusing on lowering taxes and fixing infrastructure.

"I think of Sadlon arena," Nuttall said. "We're losing over $500,000 a year there. We need to find a way to turn that into a positive, immediately that's a third of a per cent on our taxes saved if we can do that."

OTHER CANDIDATES

Andrew Gordon, who comes from finance, also thinks he has what it takes to lead the city.

The ballot is rounded out by political newcomers Rob Haverson and Weldon Hachey.