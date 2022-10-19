Meet the candidates: Windsor ward candidates weigh in on key issues

Windsor residents will be heading to the polls to cast their vote in the municipal election on Monday, Oct. 24. CTV News reached out to the candidates running for council positions in all 10 wards to get their views on several key issues.

Candidates were asked to share their views on healthcare, including their position on the new hospital as well as mental health and addiction issues, transit service, economic development, the environment and crime in the city.

Learn more about the municipal candidates by clicking each ward below:

Polls are open Monday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.