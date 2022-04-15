iHeartRadio

Meet the 'certified smeller' responsible for Nissan's new car smell

People love that 'new car smell.' For most cars and SUVs, it's a mixture of plastics, stain resistant fabrics and maybe some actual leather, as well. It's a complex olfactory chorus of odors that elicits an emotional response. At car companies like Nissan there are professionals part of whose job is to sniff carefully and ensure every new car has that unique new car smell.
