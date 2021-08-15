Meet the federal election candidates in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec
Canadians will head to the polls on Sept. 20 in the 44th general election.
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau visited Rideau Hall Sunday morning to dissolve Parliament and kick off the election campaign.
The deadline to nominate candidates is Aug. 30 at 2 p.m.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the candidates in the ridings in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec for the 44th election.
Carleton
Population: 102,918 (as of 2016 Census)
- Conservative Party: Pierre Poilievre (incumbent)
- Green Party: (no candidate declared)
- Liberal Party: Gustave Roy
- NDP: Jordan Kloosterman
- People's Party of Canada: Peter Crawley
History
Incumbent Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre won the 2019 federal election with 46 per cent of the vote. Poilievre has been an MP since 2004, representing Nepean-Carleton and the new riding of Carleton.
Kanata Carleton
Population: 110,960 (as of 2016 Census)
- Conservative Party: Jennifer McAndrew
- Green Party: Dr. Jennifer Purdy
- Liberal Party: Jenna Sudds
- NDP: Melissa Coenraad
- People's Party of Canada: Scott Miller
History
Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon announced she would not be seeking re-election in the 2021 federal election. The two-time MP won the 2019 election with 43 per cent of the vote.
Nepean
Population: 119,110 (as of 2016 Census)
- Conservative Party: Matt Triemstra
- Green Party: (no candidate declared)
- Liberal Party: Chandra Arya (incumbent)
- NDP: (no candidate declared)
- People's Party of Canada: Jay Nera
History
Liberal MP Chandra Arya won the 2019 election in Nepean with 45.9 per cent of the vote. Arya has represented the riding since 2015 after Elections Canada separated the ridings of Nepean and Carleton.
Orleans
Population: 128,281 (as of 2016 Census)
Candidates
- Conservative Party: Mary-Elsie Wolfe
- Green Party: (no candidate declared)
- Liberal Party: Marie-France Lalonde (incumbent)
- NDP: Jessica Joanis
- People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)
History
Liberal MP Marie-France Lalonde won the 2019 federal election with 54.3 per cent of the vote.
Ottawa Centre
Population: 118,038 (as of 2016 Census)
Candidates:
- Conservative Party: Carol Clemenhagen
- Green Party: Angela Keller-Herzog
- Liberal Party: Yasir Naqvi
- NDP: Angella MacEwen
- People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)
History:
Incumbent Liberal MP and cabinet minister Catherine McKenna decided not to seek re-election in Ottawa Centre in the 2021 election. McKenna won the 2019 election in Ottawa Centre with 48.7 per cent of the vote.
Ottawa South
Population: 121,058 (as of 2016 Census)
- Conservative Party: Eli Tannis
- Green Party: Les Schram
- Liberal Party: David McGuinty (incumbent)
- NDP: Huda Mukbil
- People's Party of Canada: Chylow Hall
- Communist Party of Canada: Larry Wasslen
History
Liberal MP David McGuinty won the 2019 federal election in Ottawa South with 52.3 per cent of the vote. McGuinty has held the seat in Ottawa South since 2004.
Ottawa Vanier
Population: 111,508 (as of 2016 Census)
- Conservative Party: Heidi Jensen
- Green Party: (no candidate declared)
- Liberal Party: Mona Fortier (incumbent)
- NDP: (no candidate declared)
- People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)
History:
Liberal MP Mona Fortier won the 2019 election with 51.2 per cent of the vote. Fortier has held the Ottawa Vanier riding since winning a byelection in 2017.
Ottawa West-Nepean
Population: 111,837 (as of 2016 Census)
- Conservative Party: Jennifer Jennekens
- Green Party: (no candidate declared)
- Liberal Party: Anita Vandenbeld (incumbent)
- NDP: (no candidate declared)
- People's Party of Canada: David Yeo
History
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld won the 2019 election with 45.6 per cent of the vote. Vandenbeld has held the Ottawa West-Nepean seat since 2015.
EASTERN ONTARIO RIDINGS
Glengarry-Prescott-Russell
Population: 109,975 (as of 2016 Census)
- Conservative Party: Susan McArthur
- Green Party: (no candidate declared)
- Liberal Party: Francois Drouin (Incumbent)
- NDP: Konstantine Malakos
- People's Party of Canada: Brennan Austring
History:
Liberal MP Francois Drouin won the 2019 election with 47.6 per cent of the vote. Drouin has represented the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell since 2015.
Hastings-Lennox and Addington
Population: 102,918 (as of 2016 Census)
- Conservative Party: Shelby Kramp-Neuman
- Green Party: (no candidate declared)
- Independent: Derek Sloan (incumbent)
- Liberal Party: Mike Bossio
- NDP: (no candidate declared)
- People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)
History:
Independent MP Derek Sloan won the 2019 election with 41.4 per cent of the vote. Sloan ran as the Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 election.
Kingston and the Islands
Population: 117,543 (as of 2016 Census)
- Conservative Party: (no candidate declared)
- Green Party: (no candidate declared)
- Liberal Party: Mark Gerretsen (incumbent)
- NDP: Vic Sahai
- People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)
History:
Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen won the 2019 election with 45.8 per cent of the vote. Gerretsen has represented the riding since 2015.
Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston
Population: 101,630 (as of 2016 Census)
- Conservative Party: Scott Reid (incumbent)
- Green Party: Calvin Neufeld
- Liberal Party: Michelle Foxton
- NDP: Steve Garrison
- People's Party of Canada: Florian Bors
History:
Conservative MP Scott Reid won the 2019 election with 48.1 per cent of the vote. Reid has represented the riding since 2000.
Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes
Population: 100,546 (as of 2016 Census)
- Conservative Party: Michael Barrett (Incumbent)
- Green Party: Lorraine Rekmans
- Liberal Party: Roberta Abbott
- NDP: (no candidate declared)
- People's Party of Canada: Alex Cassell
History:
Conservative MP Michael Barrett won the 2019 election with 49 per cent of the vote. Barrett has represented the riding since winning a 2018 byelection.
Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke
Population: 103,495 (as of 2016 Census)
- Conservative Party: Cheryl Gallant (incumbent)
- Green Party: (no candidate declared)
- Liberal Party: Cyndi Mills
- NDP: Jodie Primeau
- People's Party of Canada: David Ainsworth
History:
Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant won the 2019 election with 52.7 per cent of the vote. Gallant has represented the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke since 2000.
Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry
Population: 103,320 (as of 2016 Census)
- Conservative Party: Eric Duncan
- Green Party: (no candidate declared)
- Liberal Party: (no candidate declared)
- NDP: (no candidate declared)
- People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)
History
Conservative MP Eric Duncan won the 2019 election with 53.9 per cent of the vote. The former mayor of the township of North Dundas has represented the riding since 2019.
WESTERN QUEBEC
Gatineau
Population: 107,464 (as of 2016 Census)
- Bloc Quebecois: (no candidate declared)
- Conservative Party: Robert Doucet
- Green Party: (no candidate declared)
- Liberal Party: Steven MacKinnon (Incumbent)
- NDP: (no candidate declared)
- People's Party of Canada: Mathieu St-Jean
History:
Incumbent Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon won the 2019 election with 52 per cent of the vote. MacKinnon has represented the riding since 2015.
Hull-Aylmer
Population: 105,419 (as of 2016 Census)
- Bloc Quebecois: (no candidate declared)
- Conservative Party: Sandrine Perion
- Green Party: (no candidate declared)
- Liberal Party: Greg Fergus (Incumbent)
- NDP: (no candidate declared)
- People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)
History
Incumbent Liberal MP Greg Fergus won the 2019 election with 54 per cent of the vote. Fergus has represented the riding since 2015.
Pontiac
Population: 115,531 (as of 2016 Census)
- Bloc Quebecois: Gabrielle Desjardins
- Conservative Party: Michel Gauthier
- Green Party: Shaughn McArthur
- Liberal Party: Sophie Chatel
- NDP: (no candidate declared)
- People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)
History:
Incumbent Liberal MP Will Amos announced he would not be seeking re-election. Amos won the 2019 federal election with 48.9 per cent of the vote.
Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation
Population: 95,781 (as of 2016 Census)
- Bloc Quebecois: Yves Destroismaisons
- Conservative Party: Marie Louis-Seize
- Green Party: (no candidate declared)
- Liberal Party: Stephanie Lauzon (incumbent)
- NDP: (no candidate declared)
- People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)
History:
Incumbent Liberal MP Stephanie Lauzon won the 2019 federal election in Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation with 37.7 per cent of the vote. Lauzon has held the riding since 2015.