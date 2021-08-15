Meet the federal election candidates in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec

Canadians will head to the polls on Sept. 20 in the 44th general election.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau visited Rideau Hall Sunday morning to dissolve Parliament and kick off the election campaign.

The deadline to nominate candidates is Aug. 30 at 2 p.m.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the candidates in the ridings in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec for the 44th election.

Carleton

Population: 102,918 (as of 2016 Census)

Conservative Party: Pierre Poilievre (incumbent)

Green Party: (no candidate declared)

Liberal Party: Gustave Roy

NDP: Jordan Kloosterman

People's Party of Canada: Peter Crawley

History

Incumbent Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre won the 2019 federal election with 46 per cent of the vote. Poilievre has been an MP since 2004, representing Nepean-Carleton and the new riding of Carleton.

Kanata Carleton

Population: 110,960 (as of 2016 Census)

Conservative Party: Jennifer McAndrew

Green Party: Dr. Jennifer Purdy

Liberal Party: Jenna Sudds

NDP: Melissa Coenraad

People's Party of Canada: Scott Miller

History

Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon announced she would not be seeking re-election in the 2021 federal election. The two-time MP won the 2019 election with 43 per cent of the vote.

Nepean

Population: 119,110 (as of 2016 Census)

Conservative Party: Matt Triemstra

Green Party: (no candidate declared)

Liberal Party: Chandra Arya (incumbent)

NDP: (no candidate declared)

People's Party of Canada: Jay Nera

History

Liberal MP Chandra Arya won the 2019 election in Nepean with 45.9 per cent of the vote. Arya has represented the riding since 2015 after Elections Canada separated the ridings of Nepean and Carleton.

Orleans

Population: 128,281 (as of 2016 Census)

Candidates

Conservative Party: Mary-Elsie Wolfe

Green Party: (no candidate declared)

Liberal Party: Marie-France Lalonde (incumbent)

NDP: Jessica Joanis

People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History

Liberal MP Marie-France Lalonde won the 2019 federal election with 54.3 per cent of the vote.

Ottawa Centre

Population: 118,038 (as of 2016 Census)

Candidates:

Conservative Party: Carol Clemenhagen

Green Party: Angela Keller-Herzog

Liberal Party: Yasir Naqvi

NDP: Angella MacEwen

People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History:

Incumbent Liberal MP and cabinet minister Catherine McKenna decided not to seek re-election in Ottawa Centre in the 2021 election. McKenna won the 2019 election in Ottawa Centre with 48.7 per cent of the vote.

Ottawa South

Population: 121,058 (as of 2016 Census)

Conservative Party: Eli Tannis

Green Party: Les Schram

Liberal Party: David McGuinty (incumbent)

NDP: Huda Mukbil

People's Party of Canada: Chylow Hall

Communist Party of Canada: Larry Wasslen

History

Liberal MP David McGuinty won the 2019 federal election in Ottawa South with 52.3 per cent of the vote. McGuinty has held the seat in Ottawa South since 2004.

Ottawa Vanier

Population: 111,508 (as of 2016 Census)

Conservative Party: Heidi Jensen

Green Party: (no candidate declared)

Liberal Party: Mona Fortier (incumbent)

NDP: (no candidate declared)

People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History:

Liberal MP Mona Fortier won the 2019 election with 51.2 per cent of the vote. Fortier has held the Ottawa Vanier riding since winning a byelection in 2017.

Ottawa West-Nepean

Population: 111,837 (as of 2016 Census)

Conservative Party: Jennifer Jennekens

Green Party: (no candidate declared)

Liberal Party: Anita Vandenbeld (incumbent)

NDP: (no candidate declared)

People's Party of Canada: David Yeo

History

Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld won the 2019 election with 45.6 per cent of the vote. Vandenbeld has held the Ottawa West-Nepean seat since 2015.

EASTERN ONTARIO RIDINGS

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell

Population: 109,975 (as of 2016 Census)

Conservative Party: Susan McArthur

Green Party: (no candidate declared)

Liberal Party: Francois Drouin (Incumbent)

NDP: Konstantine Malakos

People's Party of Canada: Brennan Austring

History:

Liberal MP Francois Drouin won the 2019 election with 47.6 per cent of the vote. Drouin has represented the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell since 2015.

Hastings-Lennox and Addington

Population: 102,918 (as of 2016 Census)

Conservative Party: Shelby Kramp-Neuman

Green Party: (no candidate declared)

Independent: Derek Sloan (incumbent)

Liberal Party: Mike Bossio

NDP: (no candidate declared)

People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History:

Independent MP Derek Sloan won the 2019 election with 41.4 per cent of the vote. Sloan ran as the Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 election.

Kingston and the Islands

Population: 117,543 (as of 2016 Census)

Conservative Party: (no candidate declared)

Green Party: (no candidate declared)

Liberal Party: Mark Gerretsen (incumbent)

NDP: Vic Sahai

People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History:

Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen won the 2019 election with 45.8 per cent of the vote. Gerretsen has represented the riding since 2015.

Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston

Population: 101,630 (as of 2016 Census)

Conservative Party: Scott Reid (incumbent)

Green Party: Calvin Neufeld

Liberal Party: Michelle Foxton

NDP: Steve Garrison

People's Party of Canada: Florian Bors

History:

Conservative MP Scott Reid won the 2019 election with 48.1 per cent of the vote. Reid has represented the riding since 2000.

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

Population: 100,546 (as of 2016 Census)

Conservative Party: Michael Barrett (Incumbent)

Green Party: Lorraine Rekmans

Liberal Party: Roberta Abbott

NDP: (no candidate declared)

People's Party of Canada: Alex Cassell

History:

Conservative MP Michael Barrett won the 2019 election with 49 per cent of the vote. Barrett has represented the riding since winning a 2018 byelection.

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke

Population: 103,495 (as of 2016 Census)

Conservative Party: Cheryl Gallant (incumbent)

Green Party: (no candidate declared)

Liberal Party: Cyndi Mills

NDP: Jodie Primeau

People's Party of Canada: David Ainsworth

History:

Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant won the 2019 election with 52.7 per cent of the vote. Gallant has represented the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke since 2000.

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

Population: 103,320 (as of 2016 Census)

Conservative Party: Eric Duncan

Green Party: (no candidate declared)

Liberal Party: (no candidate declared)

NDP: (no candidate declared)

People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History

Conservative MP Eric Duncan won the 2019 election with 53.9 per cent of the vote. The former mayor of the township of North Dundas has represented the riding since 2019.

WESTERN QUEBEC

Gatineau

Population: 107,464 (as of 2016 Census)

Bloc Quebecois: (no candidate declared)

Conservative Party: Robert Doucet

Green Party: (no candidate declared)

Liberal Party: Steven MacKinnon (Incumbent)

NDP: (no candidate declared)

People's Party of Canada: Mathieu St-Jean

History:

Incumbent Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon won the 2019 election with 52 per cent of the vote. MacKinnon has represented the riding since 2015.

Hull-Aylmer

Population: 105,419 (as of 2016 Census)

Bloc Quebecois: (no candidate declared)

Conservative Party: Sandrine Perion

Green Party: (no candidate declared)

Liberal Party: Greg Fergus (Incumbent)

NDP: (no candidate declared)

People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History

Incumbent Liberal MP Greg Fergus won the 2019 election with 54 per cent of the vote. Fergus has represented the riding since 2015.

Pontiac

Population: 115,531 (as of 2016 Census)

Bloc Quebecois: Gabrielle Desjardins

Conservative Party: Michel Gauthier

Green Party: Shaughn McArthur

Liberal Party: Sophie Chatel

NDP: (no candidate declared)

People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History:

Incumbent Liberal MP Will Amos announced he would not be seeking re-election. Amos won the 2019 federal election with 48.9 per cent of the vote.

Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation

Population: 95,781 (as of 2016 Census)

Bloc Quebecois: Yves Destroismaisons

Conservative Party: Marie Louis-Seize

Green Party: (no candidate declared)

Liberal Party: Stephanie Lauzon (incumbent)

NDP: (no candidate declared)

People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History:

Incumbent Liberal MP Stephanie Lauzon won the 2019 federal election in Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation with 37.7 per cent of the vote. Lauzon has held the riding since 2015.