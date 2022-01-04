Meet the group helping Saskatoon's vulnerable through the winter

An outreach street patrol program in Saskatoon's core has been busy with the extreme cold and recent snowfall.

The current conditions are creating challenges because Okihtcitawak Patrol Group members can’t pull their wagon, filled with essential supplies, down the street.

“With this snow, we can’t do that,” executive director Delano Kennedy told CTV News.

Kennedy uses his own vehicle to reach residents of Pleasant Hill and the surrounding area.

“We open the trunk, whoever passes by, we offer them whatever donations we have. Right now we have gloves, hand warmers, snacks, boots, jackets, blankets,” he says.

He manages 45 volunteers who are out on the streets 12 months out of the year hoping to make a difference. In the summer their activities include patrolling the parks for needles and providing water on hot days. While the extreme heat in the summer posed challenges, right now they are facing the reality of a Saskatchewan winter.

“We’ve been getting reports of people having to break into apartments just to stay warm. To sleep in the stairwell or in the hallways so people are trying with the best that they got,” Delano said.

Their work helps those experiencing homelessness, but also those in the area like Sylvia Biron who lives off 20th Street in an apartment complex.

“They give so much support. They’re always friendly. They say stop in, stop in. Sometimes there are even sandwiches and hot soup. That was my first experience with them,” she said.

The good deeds she’s benefiting from are being paid forward too.

“I said I could make bannock for them. They call me the Bannock Lady. The one time I got a sleeping bag from him and I gave it to someone who was homeless,” Biron said.

The group helps up to 10 people a day, but that increases Fridays when they set donations out on a table on 20th Street around Avenue L when as many as 30-40 people show up.

So while much of what they do helps prevent more serious situations for those in the neighbourhood, there have been a few close calls according to Delano.

“People have had frostbite on their hands and faces because they’re not properly dressed so at those times we have to call an ambulance.”

They collect donations of toiletries, warm clothes, blankets, food or cash to help with their work.

Donation locations can be found on their Facebook page and monetary donations can be given to Prairie Harm Reduction which overseas the street patrol program.