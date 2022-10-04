Meet the Kitchener Ward 1 candidates

Alan Becirevic

Alan Becirevic did not submit a photo.

Who are you?

I’m a born and raised Kitchener native who has lived in ward 1 my whole life. I attended Mackenzie King P.S, Stanley Park P.S, and Grand River C.I. I have a passion for physical activity, sports, and politics.

Why are you running?

I am running to bring affordable housing to our ward and city, rebuild and maintain our infrastructure, and to bring fiscal responsibility to our city

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener and how do you plan to address it?

By far affordable housing is the largest issue in our city. A recent poll found 80% of respondents said it’s important to build new housing. My plan to address this issue is to reduce red tape to get developers breaking ground faster, and by doing so getting projects approved faster so we don’t continue to spend time people don’t have to get into affordable homes and rentals.

Scott Davey

Scott Davey has not yet replied to the CTV News Kitchener survey.

Prashant Deol

Prashant Deol has not yet replied to the CTV News Kitchener survey.

Simon Guthrie

Who are you?

I am Simon Guthrie, and I’m running to be the next Ward 1 Councillor on Kitchener City Council. I’ve been part of Waterloo Region since 1993 when I began studies at the University of Waterloo. I live in Kitchener, where my family has been growing for 16 years.

Why are you running?

I’m running because municipal leadership matters! We sometimes talk about the 4 P’s - Paving, Power, Pipes, and Parks. When these fail, there is an immediate impact on the lives of People. These are all within the responsibilities of municipal government.

Municipal leaders are our neighbours, our friends, and the ones in front of us at the coffee shop. They are (or should be) easily accessible to, and visible to, the community that elects them.

I have been a part of Kitchener for more than 16 years as a homeowner, volunteer, parent, and neighbour. The future of this city matters to me, and I have the experience and ability to have a positive impact on it. I will serve in this leadership role with compassion and integrity.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener and how do you plan to address it?

Housing matters! We see it in the media, during council meetings and I’m hearing it at doors as I meet my neighbours in Ward 1. In fact, there are multiple housing issues.

Homelessness is a shortfall of housing supply, mental healthcare, substance abuse treatment, poverty support, and marginalization. It will take all levels of government, along with the private and nonprofit sectors working together, to make progress. Kitchener can contribute through zoning and bylaw amendments, through financial investment, and by building relationships with partners such as Indwell and Mennohomes. A Housing First policy is evidence-based and successful.

There is housing affordability crisis. Ownership is beyond many in our community and rent is also increasing beyond what many can afford. We need to ensure we are building sufficient and appropriate housing so that all who want to live in Kitchener can find somewhere safe and reliable to live. Transit corridors, particularly Victoria east of King St, should be targeted for medium-density residential development. Organizations such as Union Co-Operative could be effective partners in addressing housing affordability.

Addressing these crises will connect with other conversations such as our response to the climate crisis, social inequality.