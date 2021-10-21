Meet the new president of the CHEO Foundation

Barbara Stead-Coyle will be the new president and CEO of the CHEO Foundation.

"This is my dream job," said Stead-Coyle, in a statement from the CHEO Foundation announcing the appointment Thursday afternoon.

"My whole career has been building towards leading a Foundation at a children’s hospital. I am honored to be the successful candidate and I look forward to meeting our incredible donors, families, partners, medical and research institute teams and, of course, the Foundation team.”

Stead-Coyle succeeds Kevin Keohane, who is retiring after 20 years with the CHEO Foundation.

Stead-Coyle is currently the CEO of the National Gallery of Canada Foundation. She also served previously as CEO of Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the CEO of the Nova Scotia Division of the Canadian Cancer Society.

“Barbara is a well recognized and highly accomplished leader in the not-for-profit sector and we are excited to have her lead the CHEO Foundation into the next important chapter of our development,” says Ross Hunt, Chair of the CHEO Foundation Board.

Stead-Coyle will begin transitioning into the role as president and CEO on Dec. 6.