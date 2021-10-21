Meet the new president of the CHEO Foundation
Barbara Stead-Coyle will be the new president and CEO of the CHEO Foundation.
"This is my dream job," said Stead-Coyle, in a statement from the CHEO Foundation announcing the appointment Thursday afternoon.
"My whole career has been building towards leading a Foundation at a children’s hospital. I am honored to be the successful candidate and I look forward to meeting our incredible donors, families, partners, medical and research institute teams and, of course, the Foundation team.”
Stead-Coyle succeeds Kevin Keohane, who is retiring after 20 years with the CHEO Foundation.
Stead-Coyle is currently the CEO of the National Gallery of Canada Foundation. She also served previously as CEO of Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the CEO of the Nova Scotia Division of the Canadian Cancer Society.
“Barbara is a well recognized and highly accomplished leader in the not-for-profit sector and we are excited to have her lead the CHEO Foundation into the next important chapter of our development,” says Ross Hunt, Chair of the CHEO Foundation Board.
Stead-Coyle will begin transitioning into the role as president and CEO on Dec. 6.
-
Renewable power would cost Alberta $1.4B per year, Fraser Institute saysA new report published Thursday says a move to convert Alberta's energy grid to renewable power would result in 'substantial costs' for taxpayers.
-
Calgary woman wanted for northeast break-in arrested in Sask.A Calgary woman wanted on warrants for break-and-enter and being unlawfully at large has been arrested in Saskatchewan.
-
MLHU gives preview of COVID-19 vaccination plan for kidsThe COVID-19 vaccination campaign for kids ages five to 11 could get started as early as December and will resemble the early vaccine campaign for adults, local officials say.
-
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries to implement COVID-19 vaccine policyCOVID-19 vaccine policy coming to Manitoba Liquor and lotteries
-
-
86 per cent of Chatham-Kent municipal employees fully vaccinatedThe Municipality of Chatham-Kent reported 86 per cent of its employees provided proof of being fully vaccinated, while another six per cent have received their first or second dose.
-
City of Toronto seeks input on vacant home tax intended to increase housing supplyTorontonians are being asked for their input on a new tax aimed at boosting housing supply amid the city's ongoing affordability crisis.
-
Hosting Gateway Casinos pays off for the Town of InnisfilThe Town of Innisfil received its second-quarter payment of nearly $2 million from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) for hosting Gateway Casinos at Georgian Downs.
-
Shooting of Hells Angels member in Starbucks drive-thru was in exchange for cancelled debts: sentencing judgeTwo men who pleaded guilty to their roles in a fatal shooting in a Starbucks drive-thru in Surrey have been sentenced to life in prison.