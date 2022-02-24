Meet the only husband-and-wife broadcasting tandem in the SJHL

She's a billet mom, team photographer, social media coordinator and parent liaison — and on Dec. 17, she became one of the first female play-by-play broadcasters in Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League history.

Megan Heyhurst, who calls for the La Ronge Ice Wolves, agreed to do it under one condition: her husband would be the colour commentator.

“I said I'd step in and do play by play, but I needed my husband with me because we have three children and mom brain is a real thing,” said Heyhurst.

“So when I lag on something he knows what I'm trying to say, and he can jump in and fill in for me, and that's huge.”

While she loves to call the games, Heyhurst says it can be hard to keep up with everything that happens on the ice.

“I miss all the calls behind the play, so I miss the big hits half the time or why that person got a penalty — that I don't know half the time, which again is what the colour commentator is for and he can fill me in.”

First-year player Alejandro Apud, from Mexico, lives with Heyhurst and says it's like being at home.

“She is a lot like my mom and my dad. She's a strict billet and she keeps me in line, which is good. She's also pretty laid back. We joke around, same with Mike, and we have a pretty good relationship there. A fun billet family.

Heyhurst says being a billet parent is an important role.

“They don't put that pressure on a player that maybe they feel from their coaches or parents or university, so you get to be that sounding board, that kind of safe space for them.”

For the only husband-and-wife broadcasting tandem in the league, the experience has been all positive, and the team's recent hot streak only makes it better. After a slow start to the season, the Ice Wolves have won 12 of their last 15 games.