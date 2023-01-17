Meet the Purchasers event in Timmins helps grow local economy

The annual Meet the Purchasers trade show-style event in Timmins is a way the Timmins Chamber of Commerce helps connect buyers and sellers to boost the local economy.

The chamber said the members-only opportunity allowed small business owners to branch out and connect with purchasers at some of the city's larger employers.

“We get to learn about what the local businesses have to offer," said Hillary Laughren, a chamber board member.

"We’re all about supporting the local businesses where we can so I think this kind of forum is really great to put faces to the names that you might just email with or talk on the phone with."

The owner of Northern Windows and Doors said the opportunity allowed him and his business partner, Chris Lacroix, to share information about their additional business, PAD Systems Inc.

“So we’re here to do foundation work, helical plow work, we offer screw piles to help support buildings, and help the structures so they don’t move," said Kieran Duquette.

The two-and-a-half-hour session also gave the founder of Quilts for Survivors a chance to find new sponsors.

“Because we’re a tangible way to get involved with Truth and Reconciliation," said Vanessa Genier.

“A lot of companies have heard of the 94 Calls to Action. A lot of them, you kind of read them and go how does that apply to me as a citizen of Canada, what can I do? And here’s something you can do.”

Genier's goal is to give a quilt to all of the estimated 40,000 residential school survivors. So far, she's delivered 2,500 quilts and said shipping is the biggest expense.