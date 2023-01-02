Meet the Sault's first addition for 2023

Parents Angelourd and Mark Ron welcomed a healthy baby boy, Aeron Marc Chio, on Sunday at 3:31 a.m. at the Sault Area Hospital.

The Chios family is originally from the Philippines and has called the Sault home since 2021 and received their citizenship last year.

Weighing in at over 2.9 kilograms and measuring at 49.5 centimetres long, Aeron is officially the Sault’s New Year’s baby for 2023, a fact hospital officials say surprised the mother.

Angelourd is now a mother of two.

Aeron’s older brother, Alec, just turned three on Dec. 30 and his parents said he is very excited to be a big brother.