Meet the Timmins, North Bay hospital 50-50 winners

The woman who won the Timmins and District Hospital Foundation 50-50 April draw bought her ticket last minute while holding her sleeping grandson.

Rollie Allaire was holding seven-week-old Clark while she was scrolling through social media and saw a post reminding her about the approaching ticket deadline, the hospital said in a news release Monday morning.

Turns out, he was her good luck charm.

Allaire, who was born in Timmins and lives in Haileybury, won $151,920.

She was driving when the foundation called to give her the news, initially thinking it was about an appointment for a family member.

Allaire said she called her husband balling.

One thing she plans to do with the money is to fix the roof of the house where her grandson lives with his family.

Despite living two and a half hours away, she and her husband drive to the Timmins hospital for occasional appointments.

DOUBLE WINNER IN NORTH BAY

Claire Byrne won two prizes in the April 50-50 draw for North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation.

Not only did she win $500 in the third early bird draw, butshe also won the $53,065 grand prize draw.

"When asked how she would spend her winnings, Claire said she had 11 grandchildren that she would like to treat," the hospital foundation said on social media.

"This is the second time an Our Hospital 50/50 early Bird Draw winner has also won the grand prize draw!"

OTHER NORTHERN HOSPITAL 50-50S

The winning ticket number has been revealed in the Sault Area Hospital Foundation April 50-50 draw: A72942132, but no word on the winner's name or the total jackpot.

Last Friday, a Sudbury psychotherapist was at an appointment at Health Sciences North when she received the call that she won $559,158.