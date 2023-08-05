iHeartRadio

Meet Tyson, London Police Service’s newest recruit


The London Police Service’s newest K9 unit member, Tyson. (Source: London Police Service/Twitter)

The London Police Service has a furry new member of the K9 unit.

Police service dog Tyson joins Const. Lucas to help serve and protect the community.

The team has undergone rigorous training over the last four months, and are ready for duty.

