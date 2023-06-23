Meet Yeji Kwon, the B.C. teen with the drive to play pro-golf, and 2 parents to drive her across the continent

Travelling North America by van with mom and dad would be a nightmare for most 17-year-olds, but that’s exactly how one B.C. teen is pursuing her dream of playing professional golf.

Both of Yeji Kwon’s parents quit their jobs two years ago in order to support their daughter’s golf game, which recently took the Port Coquitlam teen to Japan for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup.

She was one of four players on Team Canada, which ended the tournament on Friday with a tie for sixth place.

This wasn’t Kwon’s first time playing in the tournament—she scored a spot on Team Canada after winning the 2022 Canadian Junior Girls Championship with an impressively low score of 65.

Outside of her Japan travels, however, Yeji normally plays tournaments across North America, travelling with her parents in a camperized vehicle, where the trio sleeps and eats three meals in each day.

“Golf is not a cheap sport and my parents really support me, they do their best,” Kwon told CTV News ahead of her trip to Japan.

Beyond financial support, Yeji's father Andy provides significant help as her coach.

“Sometimes it can be a little challenging, since he’s also my dad,” Yeji Kwon admits. “We sometimes fight, but honestly having him as my coach, it means a lot to me.”

Andy, whose golf-coaching career began 30 years ago in South Korea, says he tries to teach his daughter everything he knows, but worries she’ll soon need a different teacher.

“No one can work harder than Yeji. She can practice putting on the green for three hours, four hours everyday,” he told CTV News.

Still, he has some ideas when it comes to how she can improve.

“Golf is hard, right? I think she can work on her mentality—she needs a stronger mentality,” Andy said.

He leads by example, driving 60 hours to Florida for a recent tournament, with little to no breaks for rest.

“My parents are very hardworking, they’ve sacrificed a lot for me,”Yeji said.

She adds that she’s chipping away at her mental game through Team Canada’s NextGen, a program that provides resources and support to young amateur golfers who are hoping to eventually play LPGA or PGA tours.

Robert Ratcliffe, the head coach for NexGen, says Yeji is one of the hardest workers in the program.

“Her and her parents have committed a lot of time and energy on her development over the past couple of years,” Ratcliffe told CTV News, adding the financial aspects aren’t lost on him.

“Time, effort and money--there’s a lot of aspects that go into developing athletes. The parents come first—the biggest sacrifice is made there.”

He says her parents have made the biggest sacrifice, financially, and Golf Canada’s goal is to support Yeji through coaching and funding.

Ratcliffe believes Kwon could qualify for the LGPA Q-school this year, the qualifying tournament for the Ladies Professional Golf Association tour.

“I’m really confident, I really want to turn pro so I’m just going to keep working on that,” Yeji said.

She acknowledges that the individual sport can be lonely, but it doesn’t bother her.

“I honestly really like working alone. I feel like I can stay more focused and actually get more practice in so I don’t really mind it.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Jason Pires