Meeting planned on Wheatley explosion update

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is holding a meeting Wednesday night to update residents and answer questions over 18 months after a major explosion.

The meeting takes place on March 1 at 6 p.m. at the Talbot Trail Golf Course, 790 Talbot Trail in Wheatley.

Municipal staff and provincial representatives will be in attendance to provide an update and answer resident questions.

The explosion took place in downtown Wheatley on August 26, 2021.

CTV News Windsor reporter Travis Fortnum is attending the meeting. More details coming.