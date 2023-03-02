Meewasin wants to give you free swag for guessing when the pelicans will land in Saskatoon

Guess when the first pelicans start arriving in the city and you could win outdoor gear from the Meewasin Valley Authority.

The appearance of pelicans at the city weir is an important sign of spring in Saskatoon.

Between now and March 31, you can enter on the Meewasin website and guess what date the pelicans will arrive, as observed by the Saskatoon Nature Society. The closest guess wins.

In the past 25 years, the pelicans’ earliest arrival date has been April 2 at 6:25 p.m. The latest arrival was April 21 at 11:48 a.m., according to a Meewasin news release.

“The arrival of the American White Pelicans in Saskatchewan is an important and exciting spectacle,” says Renny Grilz, Meewasin’s resource management officer.

“Not only do these large birds represent the beginning of spring in our area, but pelicans are also a conservation success story; being the first species to be ‘delisted’ from the threatened species list in 1987.”

The pelicans' resurgence is proof that a combination of education and conservation efforts can help a species thrive again, says Grilz.