MEG Energy earns $177M in fourth quarter, announces share buyback plan
MEG Energy Corp. earned $177 million in its fourth quarter and says it will soon reach its net debt target and initiate a share buyback plan as a result of stronger oil prices.
The Calgary-based oilsands developer says it earned 57 cents per diluted share for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2021, compared with $16 million or five cents per diluted share in the same quarter of 2020.
MEG says its revenue was $1.3 billion, compared with $786 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The company reported record bitumen production for the fourth quarter of 100,698 barrels per day.
MEG says it repaid approximately US$325 million of outstanding debt during the full year 2021, and expects to reach its net debt target of US$1.7 billion soon.
The company says its board has approved the filing of an application with the Toronto Stock Exchange that will allow MEG to initiate a share buyback program. The company says the plan will allow it to buy back up to 10 per cent of its public float.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2022.
