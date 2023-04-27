iHeartRadio

Megabus increasing trip frequency


Megabus is coming to London (Source: Megabus.com)

One of the largest bus companies is increasing the frequency of its service beginning in May.

In anticipation of the heavy summer tourist season, Megabus says it will now offer more than twice as many trips between Toronto, London and Western University Thursday through Monday — which works out to about eight trips per day.

The North American bus company will also be tripling the number of departures from Toronto to Niagara Falls for tourist season.

