iHeartRadio

Megabus will no longer stop in downtown Chatham


In this file photo, passengers get off a Megabus bus at a Station in Rensselaer, N.Y., on Monday, April 9, 2012. (AP /Mike Groll)

After barely four months, Megabus is canceling its service at the downtown Chatham stop due to a lack of ridership, effective Wednesday.

Megabus, operated by Trailways of New York, initially introduced a stop in Chatham in April, running two trips per day, seven days a week along a route from Toronto to Detroit.

According to a release, Megabus said it is currently exploring the potential for an alternate stop location in Chatham-Kent closer to the 401. 

12