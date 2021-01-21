The London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC) has announced that Megan Walker will be retiring from the agency by the end of the summer.

In a media release, LAWC said Walker was resigning as executive director effective Aug. 31.

Walker has worked with LAWC for more than 20 years.

In that time, LAWC has grown to assist more than 8,000 women and girls each year.

Walker has been the face and voice of LAWC, often taking the lead in high-profile community cases and causes.

The LAWC under Walker worked closely with London police to revamp their policy on dealing with cases of sexual assault, including naming the accused in press releases.

Jennifer Dunn will be taking over as executive director when Walker officially retires.

Dunn has been with the agency for more than a decade.

This is a developing story, more to come.