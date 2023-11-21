Meghan Markle pays visit to Vancouver girls' charity

The day after cheering for the Vancouver Canucks alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex visited a local charity.

Meghan made an appearance at Justice for Girls in downtown Vancouver, where she had an “engaging and heartfelt conversation about justice and equality for teen girls living in poverty in Canada and around the world,” the organization wrote on social media Tuesday.

The non-profit “promotes social, economic and environmental justice and an end to violence, poverty and racism in the lives of teenage girls who live in poverty,” according to its mission statement.

Justice for Girls said the conversation with Meghan focused on girls’ and young women’s leadership, and that she was keen to chat with the charity’s teenage interns about their own struggles.

“Her genuine and understanding approach left the girls feeling heard, supported and inspired,” the organization said.

This isn’t the first time The Duchess of Sussex has supported local organizations. She stopped at Justice for Girls previously in January 2020.

During the same visit to Vancouver, Meghan spent time at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre.