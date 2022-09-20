Melita emergency room to reopen

The emergency department at Melita Health Centre is reopening this week.

According to Prairie Mountain Health, emergency department services at the hospital will be reinstated from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Sept. 22. The Emergency services will be open approximately 10 days a month based on doctor availability.

The community’s emergency department initially shut down during the summer due to staff shortages.

“Prairie Mountain Health would like to take this opportunity to thank all residents for their ongoing support and understanding during the period of reduced services at the Melita Health Centre over the summer months,” the organization said in a statement. “We appreciate the willingness and flexibility of our staff for all they did in supporting other facilities and client care during this shift in service.”

The emergency department will be open starting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 22 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 26. Prairie Mountain Health said it would distribute posters in the community with more details.

More information on the emergency department schedule can be found online.