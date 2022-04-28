Melnyk daughters join Senators for team photo

The daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk joined the Ottawa Senators for the official team portrait for the 2021-22 season.

The Senators lined up for the official portrait at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday morning before the final home game of the season.

Video shared by the Senators on social media showed Melnyk's daughters – Anna and Olivia – in the front row for the photo next to Sens captain Brady Tkachuk.

Anna and Olivia Melnyk also dropped the ceremonial puck ahead of the Senators-Florida Panthers game Thursday evening.

Melnyk died on March 28 after an illness. He had long said he planned to leave the team to his daughters after his death.

When Melnyk died, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league had been in touch with the executor of his estate and the franchise would run “in the ordinary course.”

Speculation has increased about the team’s future and whether Melnyk’s daughters will keep or sell the franchise.