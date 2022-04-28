Melnyk daughters join Senators for team photo
The daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk joined the Ottawa Senators for the official team portrait for the 2021-22 season.
The Senators lined up for the official portrait at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday morning before the final home game of the season.
Video shared by the Senators on social media showed Melnyk's daughters – Anna and Olivia – in the front row for the photo next to Sens captain Brady Tkachuk.
Anna and Olivia Melnyk also dropped the ceremonial puck ahead of the Senators-Florida Panthers game Thursday evening.
Melnyk died on March 28 after an illness. He had long said he planned to leave the team to his daughters after his death.
When Melnyk died, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league had been in touch with the executor of his estate and the franchise would run “in the ordinary course.”
Speculation has increased about the team’s future and whether Melnyk’s daughters will keep or sell the franchise.
-
-
Man stabbed in southeast Calgary Thursday nightCalgary police are on scene of a stabbing in New Brighton.
-
Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
-
Man dead after shooting in Toronto's Swansea neighbourhoodA man is in critical condition after being found without vital signs in a car in Toronto’s Swansea neighbourhood
-
Police investigation, public outcry following B.C. woman's medically assisted deathAn Abbotsford grandmother whose medically-assisted death was carried out while she suffered from complex medical and mental health issues has triggered a rare police investigation and become a rallying cry for advocates and analysts who fear vulnerable Canadians are seeing death as the only option.
-
Ottawa police investigate evening stabbing on Rideau StreetOttawa police say a man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after an evening stabbing in the downtown area.
-
RCMP investigating 'very disturbing' incident outside Surrey mosquePolice are investigating a "very disturbing" incident targeting worshippers outside a Surrey, B.C., mosque on Wednesday evening.
-
Acid spill simulation in Sudbury helps officials prepare for a real crisisGlencore along with community partners came together Thursday for a full-scale emergency exercise simulating an acid spill.
-
Jewish community concerned for safety amid sharp rise in antisemitism in B.C.There were a record number of antisemitic incidents reported across the country last year, according to a new audit by Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith Canada.