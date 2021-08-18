'Melts my heart': Gold medallist Desiree Scott meets with fans at Winnipeg beer garden
Winnipeg’s Desiree Scott had the chance to celebrate her gold medal win alongside some fans on Tuesday night.
The Beer Can hosted a party in honour of Scott, who won a gold medal in women’s soccer at the Tokyo Games.
“When I saw her I got goosebumps,” said Molly Claassen, a young fan who met Scott at the event.
At the party, Scott had the opportunity to show off her gold medal and chat with fans, including some young soccer players.
“That melts my heart, honestly,” Scott said.
“I love working with kids, especially in the local community, especially the soccer players who hopefully dream to be where I’m at these days. When they can see it, they can believe it, right? So I’m hoping I can inspire through what I’m doing, show them that if you love what you’re doing and you work hard, who knows where you can end up.”
Scott noted the most common question she’s been asked since returning from Tokyo is – what was better, beating Team USA or winning the gold?
Her answer: it’s a tossup. She said she was happy with both accomplishments.
