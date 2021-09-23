Melville Millionaires' games postponed due to COVID-19: SJHL
The Melville Millionaires have postponed games until further notice after a positive COVID-19 case associated with the hockey team.
“The decision for postponement did not come easy, but we all feel that this is the best decision to make at this time to mitigate the potential risks,” said SJHL commissioner Bill Chow in a statement posted to the league’s website on Thursday.
“The SJHL will work with the Melville Millionaires and teams affected by the postponement in rescheduling and will announce when that information is available.”
The league mandated COVID-19 vaccines for all players and operational staff at the beginning of September. All personnel were required to receive their first dose by Sept. 10 and their second dose by Oct. 15.
Coaches, scouts, athletic therapists, trainers, equipment managers, officials and any others who interact directly with players are be required to adhere to the new vaccination policy.
