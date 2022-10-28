Melville's Terry Puhl throwing ceremonial first pitch at game 1 of World Series
Melville, Sask’s. Terry Puhl will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at game one of the World Series Friday night between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.
Puhl, 66, is a member of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and a 2022 inductee into the Astros Hall of Fame.
In a release, Major League Baseball (MLB) recognizes Puhl as a key contributor in the 1980 National League Championship Series (NLCS) between the Astros and Phillies.
Puhl had a career average of .280 and recorded 62 home runs and 435 RBIs in 1,530 regular season games.
He also has a career fielding percentage of .993.
Puhl played 15 seasons in the MLB, 14 of those with the Houston Astros.
He finished his career with the Kansas City Royals in 1991.
A native of Melville, Saskatchewan, Terry Puhl was a talented all-around player. He ranks top 10 in multiple franchise records and his fielding percentage (.993) is best among OF in Astros history. Congratulations to Terry Puhl for being inducted into the Astros Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/XkWO2uSYAg— Houston Astros (@astros) August 13, 2022
-
Group to hold performances at College BorealThe Sudbury Performance Group will soon be using the 400-seat performance centre at College Boreal for various acts, including comedy, musical and theatre.
-
Severance packages for outgoing mayor, councillors will cost Ottawa taxpayers $660,000Ottawa taxpayers will pay out more than $660,000 in severance packages for Mayor Jim Watson and the 10 councillors leaving city hall this fall.
-
Rocks thrown through Victoria window in apparent 'random attack,' police sayVictoria police say a woman was struck in the face by a rock thrown through her window by a stranger in the city Tuesday night.
-
'STEM Olympics' at Science Village Timmins tests students on the spotAll this week, Science Timmins has been hosting 'STEM Olympics,' an opportunity for students to challenge themselves with science, technology, engineering and mathematics problems.
-
Possible abduction in Innisfail, Alta., has police looking to the public for helpConcerned citizens called police shortly after 4 p.m., saying they had witnessed a woman screaming and trying to get out of the passenger side of a car at the intersection of 49 Street and 50 Avenue.
-
Nearly half of British Columbians believe in ghosts and the supernatural, survey suggestsDo you believe in ghosts? It turns out about half of the province does, according to a recent BC Hydro survey.
-
Maritime athletes help undefeated Canada reach quarterfinals at Rugby World CupUndefeated Canada are flying high as they get set to go head-to-head against their North American rivals for the second time in a week at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.
-
Sudbury students carve hundreds of pumpkins in annual traditionStudents at Sudbury’s Algonquin Road Public School had a ‘gourd’ time carving pumpkins Friday leading up to the annual Spooktacular event.
-
Time capsule dug up on UBC campus, painting picture of education 50 years agoFriday marked a historic day at the University of British Columbia campus as a 50-year-old old time capsule was unsealed.