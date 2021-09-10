Member of Hillcrest Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is investigating a number of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children as a member of a local public elementary school has tested positive for the virus.

A news release issued by the health unit Friday afternoon says a notification will be sent to parents and guardians as part of the MLHU’s investigation into the cases.

The health unit is working with the Thames Valley District School Board, school administration and members of the school community.

“We know the fourth wave of the pandemic is here and it is critical that we all do our part to protect school-aged children, especially those who are not yet eligible to be protected by the COVID-19 vaccine,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, Middlesex-London medical officer of health. “This means continuing to follow public health guidelines that are in place such as completing the screening tool for symptoms before attending school or work every day, staying home if you are ill, wearing a mask and limiting social contacts on evenings, weekends and after school.”

The health unit says unvaccinated close contacts of the case have been advised to stay home from school and quarantine.

The MLHU is reminding everyone that in order to keep kids in school, it is important for staff, students and visitors to complete the COVID-19 screening tool and follow its directions before heading to school each morning.

In addition to the Ontario government’s health and safety measures, the health unit has recommended safety measures for local schools to help decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission which can be viewed online.

The health unit says moving forward it will not be announcing COVID-19 cases in schools, but all cases and outbreaks associated with schools will be included on its summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London dashboard.