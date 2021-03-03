Toronto police say they have charged a man with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while he was a member of the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Program.

The incident occurred in November of 2019 while the suspect was working in the East York and Scarborough area.

Police said the suspect was in a “position of authority” with the cadets when he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

On Feb. 24, police said that Daniel Caster, 27, of Toronto surrendered to police and was arrested.

He is charged with overcoming resistance to commission of offence, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation of a young person.

Caster is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on April 12.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.