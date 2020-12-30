Provincial police say a 20-year member of the OPP has been charged with obstruction of justice.

Sgt. Jamie Gillespie of the Wellington County detachment and was arrested on Dec. 28.

Gillespie has been charged with attempting to intercept private communication, obstruction of justice, breach of trust, counselling an offence that is not committed and obstructing a peace officer.

No further details have been provided about the investigation.

The officer is suspended and scheduled to appear in Guelph court on Jan. 29.