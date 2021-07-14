Member of West Nipissing child care centre tests positive for COVID-19

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit announced Wednesday that a member of La Niche des lionceaux child care centre community in West Nipissing has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was at the child care centre during their infectious period July 12. As a result, La Niche des lionceaux has voluntarily dismissed the entire child care centre community.

"The health unit is working with the child care centre to ensure all high-risk contacts are contacted and are self-isolating for a period of 14 days," the health unit said in a news release.

"An outbreak has not been declared at this time."

