Member of West Nipissing child care centre tests positive for COVID-19
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit announced Wednesday that a member of La Niche des lionceaux child care centre community in West Nipissing has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual was at the child care centre during their infectious period July 12. As a result, La Niche des lionceaux has voluntarily dismissed the entire child care centre community.
"The health unit is working with the child care centre to ensure all high-risk contacts are contacted and are self-isolating for a period of 14 days," the health unit said in a news release.
"An outbreak has not been declared at this time."
If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.
If you need further assistance call your health care provider or the Health Unit at 1-844-478-1400. If you have severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, you should call 911 and mention your symptoms.
For more information, visit myhealthunit.ca/COVID-19.
