Members of Fredericton's arts community make a plea for support for a new theatre space

Members of the arts community are making a plea for support for one of New Brunswick’s cultural gems - the Fredericton Playhouse.

They've written an open letter asking for a new theatre space in the city.

"After two years without the performing arts, I think people are starting to realize how it keeps a community together," said Natasha MacLellan, the artistic director of Theater New Brunswick.

More than 70 artists, organizations and supporters signed the letter, asking for the provincial and federal governments to get on board with funding a new space.

"This building has been around since the early 1960s. It was built at a time that, let’s just say the building standards aren't what they are today,” said Murray Jamer, president of the Fredericton Playhouse Board.

The current theatre’s operating costs are rising year over year.

"I think it's good for the elected officials to know that they have strong support from the local arts community. We knew the support was there, but to be able to see all those names of some pretty influential people,” said Jamer.

"When it comes to the Playhouse, the province is actively engaged with the City of Fredericton about their priority projects," reads a statement from Tammy Scott-Wallace, minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture.

Ian LeTourneau, the former cultural laureate of Fredericton, says it is culturally important to have a world-class theatre in the city.

"It brings people here and no one wants to move to a town that's not culturally vibrant. It also generates a lot of local economic activity,” said LeTourneau.

The letter says The City of Fredericton is committing $14 million to its construction and commissioning a design for the new facility - it’s top priority.

Artists hope the new space will be functional for everyone.

"I know for us, as renters, this new facility sounds pretty great. It's really hard to fill an 800 seat theatre, so this smaller room that they're talking about would be a really great thing for us in particular,” said artist Natasha MacLellan.