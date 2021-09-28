Members of London police could face termination if not fully vaccinated

Effective Tuesday, London Police Service (LPS) has implemented a two-phase vaccination disclosure and safe workplace procedure.

According to a release from LPS, as part of phase one, all employees, both sworn and civilian members, as well as auxiliary officers, volunteers, co-op students and students or other citizens participating in LPS programs, have until Oct. 15 to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

“The health and safety of LPS employees, as well as all members of our community, is paramount,” said Police Chief Steve Williams. “We support doing everything that we can to ensure that safety, including requiring members to provide verification of full vaccination.”

In phase two, which will be informed by the results of phase one, those covered by the procedure who fail to provide proof of vaccination, or who are not subject to an approved accommodation, will be subject to mandatory participation in COVID-19 educational session and may be subject to additional measures, such as reassignment, removal of active duties, unpaid leave of absence and/or disciplinary action up to and including termination.

"Some of our members may need to be accomodated under the human rights code, or for medical exemptions," sayd Williams. "Others may require some education about the vaccination process. So they’ll all have individual circumstances. We’ll work with them. The prospect of somebody being placed on leave without pay- it’s not something we want to do. It’s certainly a last resort, and we hope that doesn’t occur."

The release goes on to say that this procedure will remain indefinite in nature and will be reviewed and amended as required.

— With files from CTV's Bryan Bicknell