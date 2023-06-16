Members of Sask. First Nation complete 8 day trek to call on government to fight drug addiction

A Saskatchewan First Nation issued a call for more government action to fight drug addiction by marching to the legislative building.

On Thursday, members of the Muskoday First Nation marched to the legislative building to present their case. Among those who completed the eight-day trek were people impacted by drug use.

Curtis Bear has been fighting drug addiction for six years. He recently completed a recovery program and decided to march to the legislative building to raise awareness.

“I lost too many people to drugs and before I lose my life, I’d like to make an impact on the community,” he said.

Betty Prosper has a son who is fighting drug addiction.

“It’s a daily worry and I pray and I pray,” she said. “I’ve done everything to try [and] get him going, get him clean and it’s a constant struggle. He relapsed big time with crystal meth but it’s possible.”

It took eight days to complete the march from Muskoday, which is located near Prince Albert. Addiction is a serious concern on the First Nation.

Erica Hennie, a prevention worker for Muskoday First Nation said people that are using crystal meth and fentanyl have impacted the families and the community.

“They have impacted families because the families are constantly worried, constantly thinking about what’s going to happen to their loved ones,” she said.

The marchers were welcomed at the legislative building by members of the NDP opposition.

“We need to provide supports to the communities that are impacted and we need to work in a coordinated manner and to be more responsive, especially when those who want treatment and help ask for it,” said NDP MLA Betty Nippi-Albright.

Government representatives were unable to be present but did offer a meeting at a future date.