Members of Saskatoon band Bombargo respond to allegations of inappropriate conduct

Two members of the Saskatoon band Bombargo have responded to allegations of inappropriate conduct made on social media.

The statement, posted on the band's website from members Nathan Thoen and his brother Anthony, says they are “deeply concerned and heartbroken at the recount of this experience.” However, they say their recollections of the events differ, and the allegations contain misinformation.

The allegations were made by Tiara Jackle, who posted a message to Facebook about an alleged experience she had during a video shoot.

She says it was staged at a mediclinic involving members of the band in 2015/2016.

Both Jackle and theThoens' have declined CTV News' requests for an interview.

The video was related to a competitive snowball event in Japan the brothers were planning to participate in.

Jackle says when she arrived at the scene of the video shoot, there were two other young female models present and alleges one was under the age of 18.

“The entire experience felt predatory, with unprofessional misogynistic commentary, and pressure to perform for the camera in ways that felt objectifying, overtly sexual, and demeaning. I was instructed to line up with the other models and "strut" towards the Yukigassen members, grab their hands and lead them into a 'private room' – we were instructed to be filmed entering these rooms, with a 'sexy smirk.' This scene, of course, was meant to imply that a sexual act would commence in the room between myself and the Yukigassen members.”

Jackle says at one point she spoke up to the men after she alleges a young female model was instructed to make out with man in a small, dark room.

"(She) expressed to me that she was mortified and uncomfortable with this request. I hugged her and said to the men 'This is inappropriate, and she is not comfortable.' Anthony Thoen responded to my statement by yelling, ‘Haven’t you ever heard of acting?'”

The statement from the brothers dispute the account of what happened.

“Our recollection of the shoot differs from that of the post, but we recognize that our perception of what happened has been influenced by our gender and privilege," the statement reads.

The statement says Thoen and his brother Anthony had no involvement in the casting for the shoot, and the two female actors were booked through a model and talent agency.

“We had and continue to have every reason to believe that everyone present at the shoot was 18 years of age or older. To our knowledge there were no minors involved in the film shoot. Although this post holds some misinformation, we understand that ultimately we should have been more aware, sensitive, and attentive to everyone involved. As men it is important to take responsibility for any discomfort these situations can result in.”

A portion of the statement came directly from Anthony Thoen who apologized for any pain the situation may have caused, but also says he does not recall saying what Jackle alleged he said during the video shoot.

“I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart if I contributed to the pain that this situation has caused. I believe it is important for everyone to speak their truth. If I am to speak mine, I feel this post is not reflective of me or who I strive to be as a person. This was over five years ago, however I do not recall saying what was quoted at any time during the shoot and certainly not in the context of what was stated. However as an actor on set, I wish I’d been more sensitive to the feelings of the women present. I don’t recall anyone voicing any discomfort, and I feel that if I did I would have done something to help in the situation at the time," the statement from Anthony Thoen reads.

The band's response ends with an apology to anyone affected.

“To anyone who has been directly or indirectly affected, we are deeply sorry. To our friends, family, and supporters, we thank you for your compassion as we strive to grow and do better.”