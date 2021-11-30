Members of Team Jennifer Jones back in Winnipeg after securing spot at Olympics

Members of Team Jennifer Jones made their triumphant return to Winnipeg on Monday night after securing a spot in next year’s winter Olympics.

Lead Dawn McEwen and Third Kaitlyn Lawes arrived at the Winnipeg airport just after 9:30 p.m., where they were greeted by a group of fans and supporters.

This celebratory homecoming comes the day after Jennifer Jones defeated Tracy Fleury 6-5 in the all-Manitoba tournament final at Canada’s Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon. Jones’ win booked the team’s ticket to represent Canada at the Beijing Games.

Though McEwen and Lawes have both won Olympic gold in the past, they said it hasn’t quite sunk in that they’re returning to the games.

“It’s really special to be able to come home now and let this sink in,” Lawes said.

“I don’t know if it ever will, to be honest. It’s been an emotional 24 hours.”

McEwen said being able to go to the Olympics once is the opportunity of a lifetime, but the fact that she gets to go twice “is unreal.”

The team plans to take a break before regrouping and coming up with their pre-Olympic plan.

The 2022 games take place in February.