Membership to decide fate of fire-ravaged Legion in Hepworth, Ont.

Marie Mole remembers the words her friend said to her the night the Hepworth Legion went up in flames.

“Our Legion is on fire, she said. It was 6:00 in the morning. I was in total shock,” says the 25 year Legion member.

By the time Marie and others arrived, their Legion was gone. Destroyed by a non-suspicious fire, which officials believe started in the furnace room.

No one was injured, but everything is gone, including war medals and musical memorabilia from the Bruce Grey Music Hall of Fame, which was located within the legion and attached community hall.

“Those are the things gone that you just can’t replace, and that’s the sad part of it all, it’s all gone,” says Hepworth-Shallow Lake Legion President, Karie Cole.

She believes insurance will cover most of the approximately $2-million in losses, but the decision to rebuild still lies with legion members.

Cole says once they get final quotes from their insurance company, they’ll put the decision to rebuild or not to a membership vote in March.

“I would assume they would want to have a new building to come to, but at the end of the day, it still is their final decision, but I’m hopeful. I think from the ones I’ve talked to, they’re game for it,” says Cole.

Mole, who’s been part of the Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary for 37 years, knows how she’s going to vote.

“We do the dinners, we worked the bingo booths. We want it back. My vote will be there,” she says.

To help cover what insurance may not, Cole has started a community fundraising campaign, which has already brought in over $7,500. Tangible donations have also started to trickle in.

“Like dishes, tea towels, things we’ll need for the kitchen. People have offered to store it until such time as we have a new legion. So, that’s great too,” says Mole.

If Legion members vote to rebuild, it will probably be well over a year, before Hepworth has its meeting place back.

A decision is expected in March.