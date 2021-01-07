A high-ranking executive with London Health Sciences Centre is no longer with the hospital according to an internal memo.

The memo obtained by CTV News states that Vice President of Clinical Programs Julie Trpkovski “is no longer with the organization effective today.”

Trpkovski has been with the hospital for four years and was often the face of the organization during public relations crises.

Trpkovski has sat with CTV News several times over the years to discuss issues such as bed capacity and seclusion rooms for mental health patients.

The memo did not indicate a reason for her sudden departure.

She was part of a decision to close multiple operating rooms on Monday due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Her portfolio will be handled by Dr. Adam Dukelow and Carol Young Richie in the interim.