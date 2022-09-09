Memorial and tributes for the Queen grow across British Columbia

Memorials are growing across the province as British Columbians mourn the loss of the Queen.

Flowers, candles and other tributes are being left at local landmarks bearing royal names.

Mourners are being encouraged to leave flowers at Queen’s Park in New Westminster to commemorate her majesty.

They can be dropped off at a space near Sixth Avenue and McBride Boulevard.

A similar memorial was created back in April 2021, when the Queen’s husband Prince Philip passed away.

The park is just one of several spots where Metro Vancouverites will be grieving in the coming days.

People are also being invited to pay their respects at Christ Church Cathedral in Vancouver.

It’s opening its doors to mourners Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until an official funeral is held.

Queen Elizabeth II actually paid a visit to that church in the 1950s.

Photos and a book of remembrance will be on site for people to look at.

On Thursday, the lights at Jack Poole Plaza were shut off in tribute, with a tweet posted by the Vancouver Convention Centre saying “our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.”

The Northern Lights display at BC Place was also turned off as a sign of respect.

“Nearly 40 years ago, Her Majesty extended a global invitation to our province and our stadium. May we find inspiration in her steadfast commitment to a life of service for others,” the venue's Twitter account said.

Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old. A date has not yet been set for her funeral.