Memorial beach volleyball tournament held in North Bay

A total of 18 beach volleyball teams with high school athletes from North Bay and area came together Friday to play in the first annual Jordan Gardiner Memorial Beach Volleyball Tournament.

Event organizer and Chippewa Secondary School teacher Craig Nodwell said Jordan’s story inspired him.

“I got to participate in the Jordan Bash For Hope last summer, and I was inspired by his story and by the event,” Nodwell said.

“I thought it would be a good thing to do, to bring to the high school level here in town and get the kids involved so that they can learn a little bit about Jordan and the legacy that he’s left.”

Jordan lost his fight to colon cancer last year. Some proceeds from the tournament will be donated to colon cancer research.

Jordan’s wife, Paige, was on hand at the tournament and told CTV News that keeping her husband’s legacy alive through tournaments and fundraisers means a lot.

“He left a big mark in this community and we want to continue to honour that,” said Paige Shemilt.

“I think different events like this and pulling with different age groups and being able to introduce that to the youth in our community and show them, you can do these things and you can give back, it’s incredible that they can do that.”

Shemilt said Jordan would be thrilled knowing an event like this one happened in his honour.

“The big piece is creating the awareness,” she said.

“Not only the funds but the awareness and inspiration of hope is a big deal, but the funds help to do that … I know he’s up there, looking down saying, ‘Thanks for doing this for me guys.’”