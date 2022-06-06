Memorial Cup countdown underway in Saint John

The two-week countdown began Monday for Saint John to host its first Memorial Cup.

Some of the final touches include a fresh coat of paint inside TD Station and a new layer of concrete being placed outside the arena.

The last Memorial Cup was held in Halifax in 2019, followed by a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Saint John won the right to host the national tournament’s long awaited return against another bid from the Quebec Remparts.

“To have another one in the Maritimes is very special,” said Gabrielle Schofield, a staff member with the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Organizers have been holding orientation sessions with some of the 500 volunteers who’ll run the nine-day event. Schofield said volunteers would fulfill various tasks from transportation to hospitality.

Memorial Cup events away from the rink will include several themed street closures in the city’s uptown core, a concert inside the Area 506 Waterfront Container Village, a community ball hockey tournament, and fireworks.

Last week, Montreal-based artist Kevin Ledo completed a mural near TD Station commissioned for the 2022 Memorial Cup featuring two local children from the Saint John hockey community.

Tickets are still available for the event running June 20 to 29. Full coverage of the 2022 Memorial Cup can be found on TSN and at TSN.ca.