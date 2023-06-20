Memorial day in Sudbury honours workers who were killed on the job

Tuesday marked a tragic anniversary in mining history in Sudbury: 39 years ago four miners were killed at Falconbridge.

A ceremony to remember them has now expanded to remember all workers who have lost their lives on the job or to industrial disease.

A piper led off the ceremony with ‘Amazing Grace’ before speakers addressed the packed hall at the Falconbridge Legion.

The ceremony is held every June 20 since that tragic day 39 years ago.

“Reflect how important life is,” said Eric Boulay, Mine Mill Local 598/Unifor president.

“And how easy it is to lose it. No job is worth losing your life.”

Sudbury MPP Jamie West asked the crowd to remember the dead but also to fight for the living.

“There was a prayer, a poem at the end that said ‘I chose to look the other way,’” West said.

“Sometimes just not having that conversation, not saying I am not sure if this is safe, can be the difference between someone getting hurt or not.”

Other speakers talked about a worker’s right to refuse unsafe work and fostering safety consciousness.

“Health and safety have to be first,” said Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas.

“We know there (is) still danger. If you look underground, the amount of diesel that mine workers breathe in is still too high (and) needs to be brought down.”

“We have to keep moving the needle forward,” said deputy mayor Al Sizer.

“We have to keep learning and educating and working to keep health and safety as an utmost in our workplace.”

Derek Ceretti, a spokesperson for Glencore, talked about management and employees working together towards the common goal of zero harm.

“Really it's about establishing that culture of it being socially unacceptable to work unsafe,” Ceretti said.

“So that's truly what we are trying to get to, is that everybody regardless of your position within the organization has the authority to stop unsafe work from happening in the first place.

Next year Mine Mill Local 598 Unifor will mark the 40th year of the ceremony. It plans to unveil memorial gardens on union property at Richard Lake honouring workers killed on the job.