Memorial garden for 5 killed at 2014 house party opens in Calgary

A plot of South Glenmore Park is now officially the Quinterra Legacy Garden.

The garden honours five Calgarians who were killed at a Brentwood house party in 2014: Lawrence Hong, Josh Hunter, Kaitlin Perras, Jordan Segura and Zackariah Rathwell.

The five were stabbed to death by a fellow student, Matthew de Grood, during a party to celebrate the end of classes at University of Calgary. De Grood was found not criminally responsible.

The tribute includes 18 permanent, outdoor musical instruments and a large stage for artists. It also has five benches, one for each victim.

"That's the way we thought we could honour Josh and the other kids, to find something that would be uplifting and positive," said Barclay Hunter. "People enjoy being here. It's a great place."

The memorial is described as a space for appreciating music and the arts.

"It's very moving," said Hunter. "We see little kids coming in and they're excited to jump on the instruments and connect with that."

Parks Foundation CEO Sheila Taylor called it "a place that will bring such joy and happiness to others.

"And it's a place that really reflects the personalities and passions of each of these young people," she told CTV News. "It's an amazing tribute."

The park has been open since October but Saturday's official ribbon cutting offered a chance for dozens of friends and family to get together for a celebration.

Barclay believes it's a great reminder.

"They would be pumped," he said. "They would be really excited about it."

Multiple organizations contributed to fund the garden, including Bassett Associates Landscape Architecture, Enmax, the City of Calgary and the province.

The area is accessible near the park's spray pad parking.