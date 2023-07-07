Memorial held at Garrison Petawawa for Chinook helicopter pilot

Hundreds of people, both military and civilian, gathered at Garrison Petawawa Friday to honour and pay respect to Captain Marc Larouche.

Larouche, 53, was one of two Royal Canadian Air Force members who died June 20 when a Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River during a nighttime training exercise.

His family says he died doing what he loved.

A public memorial service took place at the 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron base.

The service included a flyover by Chinook and Griffon helicopters, as Larouche flew both during his time at Garrison Petawawa.

A private funeral service was held in Pembroke at Zion Cemetery following the public memorial.

Flags across Petawawa were lowered to half-mast Friday.

David Domagala, 32, was the other RCAF member that died in the crash June 20. He was honoured during a service in his hometown of Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday.

Our view of the fly over for Cpt. Marc Larouche during his memorial service at Garrison Petawawa today. He was one of two RCAF pilots that died in the chinook crash June 20th.



Flyover included chinook and griffon helicopters - Larouche flew both.@ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/XmDse9qr31