Memorial held for WestJet pilot found dead in Calgary home

Colleagues of a former WestJet pilot who was found dead last year held a celebration of life at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.

Christina Thomson, 45, was found dead in a home in the 0-100 block of 34 Avenue S.W. on Dec. 15.

Thomas Howell, 48, of Rowley, Mass., was also found dead in the home.

On Monday, Thomson's colleagues gathered at the WestJet hangar to say goodbye to the woman they say was an inspiration to so many other female pilots.

"Christina has left a huge, a huge hole not only in our hearts but also in the organization," said Capt. Bernie Lewell with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).

Thomson's brother Ruarri, who flies for Air Canada, says he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

"What an amazing and unexpected honour," he told CTV News. "On behalf of my family, my friends, Christina's friends, colleagues – this type of dedication speaks volumes."

An aircraft was named in her honour at the event and ALPA says it is working on establishing a scholarship in Thomson's memory.

Calgary police say autopsies on both victims did not determine a cause of death and further examination is being conducted.