Memorial honouring Nova Scotians lost to COVID-19 hangs at Province House
A memorial honouring the hundreds of Nova Scotians who have died from COVID-19 is now hanging outside Province House in Halifax.
Red and white hand-cut hearts symbolize each person missed by family and friends.
The white hearts represent deaths in the first two years of the pandemic, while the red hearts represent deaths in the five months since restrictions were lifted.
Susan Joudry, with Protect our Province Nova Scotia, says the memorial is a chance for everyone to acknowledge the lives lost.
"We haven't really publicly acknowledged any of the COVID deaths since March," she said.
Joudry says, as of Tuesday, there were 258 red hearts and 234 white hearts making up the memorial.
Nova Scotia NDP MLA Gary Burrill says the deaths are “something that we never want to lose sight of."
"When you talk about hundreds of people passing away, we know in Nova Scotia, then that's thousands and thousands of families that's been touched," said Burrill .
Since the start of the pandemic, which was declared in March 2020, 492 Nova Scotians have died as a result of COVID-19.
